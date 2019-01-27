The 15 suspects were arrested at Odumasi by the police in the Eastern Region in collaboration with their colleagues from the Western Region.

The suspects have been transferred to the Police Headquarters for further investigations.

Odumasi Police Commander, ASP Harry Selormey, confirmed the arrest of the 15 suspects to Accra-based Joy FM.

According to him, a team of personnel from Takoradi, where the young ladies had gone missing, initiated the operation with relevant intelligence on where the suspects could be picked up.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service is yet to disclose the identities of the suspects.