The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Afia Tenge told Joy News that two cleaners, Christian Pobee, 32 and James Nana Womba, 26; a house help, Isaac Botchwey, 41; and a gardener, Adams Mensah Mansur, 52 are currently in the custody of the regional police to help with investigations.

“Currently a team of investigators including the Crime Scene management team from the CID have begun investigations and are undertaking thorough crime scene reconstruction analysis to help the police clear headway into the unfortunate incident,” DSP Afia Tenge said in an interview with Joy News.

Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh was allegedly murdered at his Adjirigano mansion in Accra by unknown assailants leaving his lifeless body in a pool of blood with his hands and legs tied up.

Dr. Poku Adusei, his colleague at the Faculty said he was “murdered” in the same fashion as the late Abuakwa North MP, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu whose equally bloody death occurred 9 February 2016.

“It appears to be an act perpetuated about three days ago [Thursday], but it was just discovered this morning,” he said.