The two were arrested on Monday, June 22, according to a press release from the CID.

“The Criminal Investigations Department in the course of investigation on Monday 22nd June 2020, arrested two persons involved in the demolition of a building on the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra.”

The two are facing charges of conspiracy to Commit Crime to wit; Unlawful Entry and Causing Unlawful Damage.

They are set to be arraigned but the statement did not specify a date.

The CID further urged the general public to remain calm and continue to assist the Police with timely and factual information.

Below is a statement from the CID