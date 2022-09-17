Police beef up security in Wa over alleged ‘ritual’ murders

According to them, there have been several cases where people went missing or were killed within the last one year.

The latest is the death of a security guard whose body is yet to be found despite traces of blood seen near the Wa Technical University.

A statement from the Ghana Police Service said security has been beefed up in the Wa Metropolis and its environs to ensure everyone is safe in the community.

Read the full statement below:

POLICE BEEF UP SECURITY IN WA AND ITS ENVIRONS IN RESPONSE TO CONCERNS BY RESIDENTS

The Police Administration wishes to assure the people of the Wa Metropolis and its environs that it has taken cognizance of their security concerns, and the Administration has therefore put in place measures to support the Regional Police Command to beef up security to ensure the safety of all persons in the Metropolis.

In this regard, special purpose investigation and intelligence teams as well as additional police visibility and crime combat teams have been deployed to Wa under the leadership of the Director-General of Operations.