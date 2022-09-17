RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police beef up security in Wa over alleged ‘ritual’ murders

Emmanuel Ayamga

Security in Wa in the Upper West Region has been beefed up by the Ghana police in the wake of alleged ritual killings.

Police beef up security in Wa over alleged ‘ritual’ murders
Police beef up security in Wa over alleged ‘ritual’ murders

On Friday, some residents of Wa staged a demonstration to express their displeasure with the recent turn of events.

Recommended articles

According to them, there have been several cases where people went missing or were killed within the last one year.

The latest is the death of a security guard whose body is yet to be found despite traces of blood seen near the Wa Technical University.

A statement from the Ghana Police Service said security has been beefed up in the Wa Metropolis and its environs to ensure everyone is safe in the community.

Read the full statement below:

POLICE BEEF UP SECURITY IN WA AND ITS ENVIRONS IN RESPONSE TO CONCERNS BY RESIDENTS

The Police Administration wishes to assure the people of the Wa Metropolis and its environs that it has taken cognizance of their security concerns, and the Administration has therefore put in place measures to support the Regional Police Command to beef up security to ensure the safety of all persons in the Metropolis.

In this regard, special purpose investigation and intelligence teams as well as additional police visibility and crime combat teams have been deployed to Wa under the leadership of the Director-General of Operations.

Once again, we wish to assure the public that we will continue to work towards ensuring the safety and security of all persons across the country.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Aisha Huang

Galamsey queen Aisha Huang has a series of sex videos of 'Big men' — Kweku Baako

Togbe Afede rejects Kennedy Agyapong’s gifts

Togbe Afede rejects Kennedy Agyapong’s gifts at yam festival (videos)

Aisha Huang

Galamsey queen Aisha Huang is married to a Ghanaian businessman — Lawyer reveals

Road Accident

3 UEW students feared dead in fatal accident at Aperadi-Somanya road