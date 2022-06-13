Police did not fire live bullets at Islamic Senior High School students – Ministry of Education

Speaking to the media after the incident, he said the reports the Ministry has received so far is devoid of firing of live bullets.

“There is nothing like a live gunshot. Per the police response, it was the result of the reactions of the students. There wasn’t any firing of live bullets. I haven’t seen that. I haven’t had briefing of any live gunshot in there.”

“The students that were sent to the hospital were only as a result of the shock where they’ve seen numerous police officers trooping to their campus. That resulted to them collapsing,” he told a Joynews correspondent.”

The students on Monday caused heavy traffic on the stretch of a road passing in front of their school after embarking on a protest to register their displeasure about the state of the road leading to multiple pedestrian knockdowns involving teachers and students.

The police who were called in to disperse the protesting students resorted firing warning shots to disperse the students with earlier reports indicating that the police fired live bullets at the students.

Citinewsroom.com reported that ambulances were called to transport the affected students to the hospital.

Some parents who heard about the situation stormed the school to ascertain the safety of their wards