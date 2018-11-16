Police hunts 4 robbers in Northern Region

news

Police in the Northern Region are on a manhunt for four suspected armed robbers who are currently at large.

The suspects have been identified as Dauda, Dennis, Junior and Mohammed Dauda.

They are on the wanted list of the police for carrying out various robberies and terrorising residents in the area.

Some armed robbers in August attacked some Traders at Yendi. They also reportedly unleashed mayhem on a businessman and made away with his money.

The Police said it has re-strategized its security situation to foil any possible criminal act.