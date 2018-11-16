Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Police hunts 4 robbers in Northern Region

They are on the wanted list of the police for carrying out various robberies and terrorising residents in the area.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Police in the Northern Region are on a manhunt for four suspected armed robbers who are currently at large.

The suspects have been identified as Dauda, Dennis, Junior and Mohammed Dauda.

They are on the wanted list of the police for carrying out various robberies and terrorising residents in the area.

READ MORE: Police arrest 41 criminals in Tema

play

 

Some armed robbers in August attacked some Traders at Yendi. They also reportedly unleashed mayhem on a businessman and made away with his money.

The Police said it has re-strategized its security situation to foil any possible criminal act.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Kojo Emmanuel

Kojo Emmanuel Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

George Andah discharged from 37 hospital George Andah discharged from 37 hospital
Minority walks out of Parliament in protest over new regions Minority walks out of Parliament in protest over new regions
Angry Hohoe youth protest against bad roads; burn tyres Angry Hohoe youth protest against bad roads; burn tyres
NIA workers on sit-down strike over unpaid salaries NIA workers on sit-down strike over unpaid salaries
Police arrest 41 criminals in Tema Police arrest 41 criminals in Tema
Over 19,000 Ghanaians tested positive for HIV in 2017 – Aids Commission Over 19,000 Ghanaians tested positive for HIV in 2017 – Aids Commission

Recommended Videos

Ex-UBS trader Kweku Adoboli deported to Ghana Ex-UBS trader Kweku Adoboli deported to Ghana
GMB 2011 winner Akua dumps millionaire husband CEO of Angel Group GMB 2011 winner Akua dumps millionaire husband CEO of Angel Group
Ghana signs agreement for Accra Sky Train Project Ghana signs agreement for Accra Sky Train Project



Related Articles

Minority walks out of Parliament in protest over new regions
Angry Hohoe youth protest against bad roads; burn tyres
NIA workers on sit-down strike over unpaid salaries
Police arrest 41 criminals in Tema
Over 19,000 Ghanaians tested positive for HIV in 2017 – Aids Commission
2 Fire Service Directors trade blows over transfers; one bites the other
People who invested with Menzgold were 'greedy' – Ken Agyapong
Kweku Adoboli receives hero’s welcome by family in Accra
This is the reason why I was arrested - Elvis Darko explains
'Bawumia woyɛ guy guy' - Parliament in jama mood after budget reading

Local

File Photo
2 Fire Service Directors trade blows over transfers; one bites the other
People who invested with Menzgold were 'greedy' – Ken Agyapong
Kweku Adoboli receives hero’s welcome by family in Accra
Elvis Darko
This is the reason why I was arrested - Elvis Darko explains
X
Advertisement