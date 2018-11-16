Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Police arrest 41 criminals in Tema

The hub has been a safe haven for criminals who terrorise and disturb innocent law-abiding residents in the area.

  • Published:
play

The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested 41 criminals during a sting operation aimed at sweeping them off the metropolis.

The suspected drug peddlers who trades in narcotics and other illicit drugs at Community 5000, a criminal hub within the Padmore Electoral Area in the Tema Metropolitan Assembly were rounded up by the police.

The hub has been a safe haven for criminals who terrorise and disturb innocent law-abiding residents in the area.

READ MORE: Police arrest 150 criminals in Accra

play

 

This comes as a result of  public out cry about some areas of the metropolis being impassable and unsafe.

READ ALSO: Ashaiman police guns down top armed robber

The Public Relations Officer of the Tema Regional Police Command, DSP Joseph Benefo-Darkwah, addressing the media said the suspects will be screened and profiled after which an identification parade will be conducted for the public and those found culpable to have indulged themselves in any criminal offence, shall be made to face the full rigours of the law.

Last month, four different armed robbery cases were recorded in Tema in the last one week.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Kojo Emmanuel

Kojo Emmanuel Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Over 19,000 Ghanaians tested positive for HIV in 2017 – Aids Commission Over 19,000 Ghanaians tested positive for HIV in 2017 – Aids Commission
2 Fire Service Directors trade blows over transfers; one bites the other 2 Fire Service Directors trade blows over transfers; one bites the other
People who invested with Menzgold were 'greedy' – Ken Agyapong People who invested with Menzgold were 'greedy' – Ken Agyapong
Kweku Adoboli receives hero’s welcome by family in Accra Kweku Adoboli receives hero’s welcome by family in Accra
This is the reason why I was arrested - Elvis Darko explains This is the reason why I was arrested - Elvis Darko explains
'Bawumia woyɛ guy guy' - Parliament in jama mood after budget reading 'Bawumia woyɛ guy guy' - Parliament in jama mood after budget reading

Recommended Videos

Ex-UBS trader Kweku Adoboli deported to Ghana Ex-UBS trader Kweku Adoboli deported to Ghana
GMB 2011 winner Akua dumps millionaire husband CEO of Angel Group GMB 2011 winner Akua dumps millionaire husband CEO of Angel Group
Ghana signs agreement for Accra Sky Train Project Ghana signs agreement for Accra Sky Train Project



Related Articles

Journalist interdicted for blackmailing ECG boss GH¢5m
Opinion: Add Manasseh to the Otabil, ICGC, 15 others suit
Demonstration looms on Tema motorway over deadly potholes
Ashaiman police guns down top armed robber
Sexual offenders must be prosecuted - CID boss tells DOVVSU Prosecutors
Tema records 4 daylight robberies in less than a week
Huge tumor on girl's face: no money for surgery- family
Police arrest 150 criminals in Accra
Sack of 'wee' found at Methodist Church in Koforidua
Police Raid 23 suspected criminals arrested at Pokuase

Local

Oti Region referendum will be incident free - Police
Ghanaians react to Gloria Akuffo wrapping herself with a cloth during budget presentation
Elvis Darko
RTI bill campaigner Elvis Darko arrested
FDA pounces on unauthorised breast, hip enlargement products
X
Advertisement