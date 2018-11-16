Police arrest 41 criminals in Tema

news

The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested 41 criminals during a sting operation aimed at sweeping them off the metropolis.

The suspected drug peddlers who trades in narcotics and other illicit drugs at Community 5000, a criminal hub within the Padmore Electoral Area in the Tema Metropolitan Assembly were rounded up by the police.

The hub has been a safe haven for criminals who terrorise and disturb innocent law-abiding residents in the area.

This comes as a result of public out cry about some areas of the metropolis being impassable and unsafe.

The Public Relations Officer of the Tema Regional Police Command, DSP Joseph Benefo-Darkwah, addressing the media said the suspects will be screened and profiled after which an identification parade will be conducted for the public and those found culpable to have indulged themselves in any criminal offence, shall be made to face the full rigours of the law.

Last month, four different armed robbery cases were recorded in Tema in the last one week.