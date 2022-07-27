Police, Jubilee House top latest corruption perception – Afrobarometer report

The seat of government (Jubilee House/Presidency) came second in the Afrobarometer corrupt perception.

According to the study, the Police’s score of 65% placed it at the top of the chain while the Presidency followed in the second position with 55%.

“65 percent of Ghanaians believe most police are corrupt, while 31 percent believe only some police are corrupt and 55 percent of Ghanaians said the presidency was mostly corrupt, while 40 percent said it was partly corrupt.”

“Trust in the Presidency declined also by 25% between 2019 and 2022.”

The third, fourth, and fifth places of the Afrobarometer corruption perception were occupied by Parliament, Judges and magistrates, and tax officials respectively.

See who is corrupt data below:

Pulse Ghana

The CDD-Ghana presented the details of their research to the public in Accra on Tuesday, July 26.

The project bordered on democratic governance, trust in institutions and corruption.

The research sampled nationally representative respondents of adult citizens selected at random.

The sample size of 2,400 people was distributed across regions/states/provinces and urban/rural areas in proportion to their share of the national population.

Fieldwork for Round 9 in Ghana was conducted from 4th to 20th April 2022.

Per the report, 77 per cent of Ghanaians believe corruption has increased.

This figure has risen from 53 per cent of Ghanaians in 2019.