Syed Taalay Ahmed of London-based MTA News was killed on Monday, August 23 after the bus he was travelling in together with another victim, Omaru Abdul Hakim, was attacked by robbers on the Kintampo-Buipe-Tamale highway.
Police kill 2 suspects, arrest 4 in connection with the killing of foreign journalist
The Special Anti-Robbery Task Force set up by the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has arrested four suspects in connection with the armed robbery incident that led to the death of a foreign journalist.
An operation to arrest the suspected criminals has also resulted in the killing of two after they exchanged gunshots with the Police Intelligence and Operational Teams.
A statement issued by the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Police on Sunday, August 29 said: “Preliminary investigations suggest that these suspects were behind many robberies including the killing of an international journalist some days ago.”
The statement identified the suspects as Saaju Bukari, Bertor Saabi, Ali Amadi and Isaad Seidu, all of whom are in the custody of the police.
