RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police kill 2 suspects, arrest 4 in connection with the killing of foreign journalist

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

The Special Anti-Robbery Task Force set up by the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has arrested four suspects in connection with the armed robbery incident that led to the death of a foreign journalist.

Police kill 2 suspects, arrest 4 in connection with the killing of foreign journalist
Police kill 2 suspects, arrest 4 in connection with the killing of foreign journalist

Syed Taalay Ahmed of London-based MTA News was killed on Monday, August 23 after the bus he was travelling in together with another victim, Omaru Abdul Hakim, was attacked by robbers on the Kintampo-Buipe-Tamale highway.

Recommended articles

An operation to arrest the suspected criminals has also resulted in the killing of two after they exchanged gunshots with the Police Intelligence and Operational Teams.

READ ALSO: 8-year-old boy shot dead at Awutu Bereku festival

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Police on Sunday, August 29 said: “Preliminary investigations suggest that these suspects were behind many robberies including the killing of an international journalist some days ago.”

The statement identified the suspects as Saaju Bukari, Bertor Saabi, Ali Amadi and Isaad Seidu, all of whom are in the custody of the police.

Police kill 2 suspects, arrest 4 in connection with the killing of foreign journalist
Police kill 2 suspects, arrest 4 in connection with the killing of foreign journalist Police kill 2 suspects, arrest 4 in connection with the killing of foreign journalist Pulse Ghana
Nasty Blaq - When girls tattoo my name, I always go to their Dms. | Pulse Uncut

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

KNUST suspends former SRC presidential candidate over "installation of 'odikro' at Unity Hall"

KNUST suspends former SRC presidential candidate & 3 others for installing 'odikro' at Unity Hall"

Lightning kills Hilla Liman SHS student, burns his attire & rubber bucket while rushing to classroom

Lightning kills Hilla Liman SHS student, burns his attire & rubber bucket while rushing to classroom

“I decline the offer; I'm a senior lecturer” - Zimbabwean lecturer rejects KNUST job over low salary

“I decline the offer; I'm a senior lecturer” - Zimbabwean lecturer rejects KNUST job over low salary

Elephants kill farmer with 3 wives and 13 children in East Mamprusi

Elephants kill farmer with 3 wives and 13 children in East Mamprusi