Police launch probe into death of 47-year-old man in Ashaiman

Evans Effah

The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 47-year-old male adult at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

Ghana police
The deceased, identified as Eric Baidoo, a trader was allegedly stabbed by an assailant currently on the run, on Thursday 15th February 2024.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The Tema Regional Police Commander on Friday, 16th February, 2024 led a police delegation to commiserate with the family of the deceased and assured them of a thorough investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, an intelligence-led operation is underway to get the perpetrator(s) arrested to face justice.

