It is unclear what triggered his actions but Alex Tengeh who is not known to have any mental health issues according to residents told the police in his statement that he was allegedly introduced to a weed candy before his unfortunate action.
E/R: Police nab man, 22, for beheading grandfather and stepmother at Okorase
Alex Tengeh, aged 22 has been picked up by the police after beheading his grandfather and stepmother at Koforidua Okorase, in the Eastern region.
According to eyewitnesses, the 22-year-old was seen strangling a young lady with his bare hands around 9 pm on Thursday, a few meters from their home.
The father of the young lady Kofi Amponsah who heard her daughter's screams hurriedly came to her rescue and moved her to complain to the police.
Tengeh upon fleeing the scene moved to his own home in his father's absence, attacked his grandfather, and beheaded him in bed. He later chased his stepmother who was coming to the rescue of his grandfather and subsequently butchered her to death.
Madam Comfort Ofori, a neighbor narrowly escaped death after refusing to open the door for Alex when she heard screams of his grandfather shouting for help.
Dwellers in the community want the police to intensify their visibility day and night to avoid similar occurrences.
