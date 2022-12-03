E/R: Police nab man, 22, for beheading grandfather and stepmother at Okorase

According to eyewitnesses, the 22-year-old was seen strangling a young lady with his bare hands around 9 pm on Thursday, a few meters from their home.

The father of the young lady Kofi Amponsah who heard her daughter's screams hurriedly came to her rescue and moved her to complain to the police.

Tengeh upon fleeing the scene moved to his own home in his father's absence, attacked his grandfather, and beheaded him in bed. He later chased his stepmother who was coming to the rescue of his grandfather and subsequently butchered her to death.

Madam Comfort Ofori, a neighbor narrowly escaped death after refusing to open the door for Alex when she heard screams of his grandfather shouting for help.