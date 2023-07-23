President Akufo-Addo accepts Cecilia Dapaah’s resignation

“President Akufo-Addo applauded Hon. Cecilia Dapaah’s loyalty to the image and standing of his Government and thanked her also for her wholehearted contribution and devotion to the progress of Government and the Nation.

“He wished her the best in all her endeavors.

“The President will soon appoint a new Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.”

Madam Cecilia Dapaah, in a letter, resigned from her position as Sanitation Minister on July 22 over reports of stolen $1M from her Abelemkpe residence.

"I am resigning therefore because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time.

“I intend to cooperate fully with all the state agencies to enable them fully establish the facts.”