President Akufo-Addo accepts Cecilia Dapaah’s resignation

Reymond Awusei Johnson

His Excellency, Nana Akufo-Addo, has accepted the resignation from the office of Cecilia Abena Dapaah as Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources and member of Government.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
This was contained in a statement by the Director of Communications at the Presidency Eugene Arhin.

“President Akufo-Addo applauded Hon. Cecilia Dapaah’s loyalty to the image and standing of his Government and thanked her also for her wholehearted contribution and devotion to the progress of Government and the Nation.

“He wished her the best in all her endeavors.

“The President will soon appoint a new Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.”

"I am resigning therefore because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time.

“I intend to cooperate fully with all the state agencies to enable them fully establish the facts.”

Resignation Acceptance by Akufo Addo
Resignation Acceptance by Akufo Addo Pulse Ghana
