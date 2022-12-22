After picketing at the cathedral site and in front of Parliament's ceremonial gate, the leaders of the pressure groups presented a two-page petition to the leadership of the House.
Pressure groups Arise Ghana and Justice for Ghana petition Parliament over National Cathedral
Pressure groups, Arise Ghana and Justice for Ghana, have presented a petition to Parliament to prevent the use of the pension fund to build the proposed national cathedral, but rather use the money to pay NaBCo officers who have not been paid by the government.
Recommended articles
The groups, among other things, noted that Ghanaians are suffering excruciating hardships and do not need the scarce state funds accrued from taxing them to be used in funding what they described as fanciful frivolities that the executive president is pursuing.
Selorm Dramani Djiramado presented the petition on behalf of the groups and it was received by the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and the 2nd Deputy Majority Whip Habib Iddrisu.
They both assured the group members that their concerns would be addressed by Speaker Alban Bagbin and the leadership of the House.
Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has rejected the GH¢80 million budget allocated to the construction of the National Cathedral.
This comes after the minority side of the Trade and Industry Committee voted against the budget in an 11:10 majority decision.
Explaining to the media, a member of the committee who doubles as the lawmaker for Bole-Bamboi, Yussif Sulemana said the Committee is not satisfied with the documentation provided.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh