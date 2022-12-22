Pressure groups Arise Ghana and Justice for Ghana petition Parliament over National Cathedral

The groups, among other things, noted that Ghanaians are suffering excruciating hardships and do not need the scarce state funds accrued from taxing them to be used in funding what they described as fanciful frivolities that the executive president is pursuing.

Selorm Dramani Djiramado presented the petition on behalf of the groups and it was received by the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and the 2nd Deputy Majority Whip Habib Iddrisu.

They both assured the group members that their concerns would be addressed by Speaker Alban Bagbin and the leadership of the House.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has rejected the GH¢80 million budget allocated to the construction of the National Cathedral.

This comes after the minority side of the Trade and Industry Committee voted against the budget in an 11:10 majority decision.