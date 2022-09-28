RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Prof Gyampo - UTAG may strike ‘very shortly’

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Professor Ransford Yaw Gyampo, General Secretary of the University of Ghana branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), has hinted at a forthcoming strike by labor.

Prof Ransford Gyampo
He made known this in a statement on Monday, September 26.

The General Secretary Professor Gyampo was reacting to the heckling of President Nana Addo at the just-ended Global Citizen Concert held at the Black Star Square in Accra.

According to him, most Ghanaians are not happy with the state of affairs in the country, it is just courteous reactions that are shown in tandem with avowed culture.

“We will speak against this act of disrespect against the President and the PRESIDENCY, regardless of how angry we are, and the fact that we would even be leading labor once again to go on strike very shortly,” Professor Gyampo wrote.

“Yes, we are hungry but we cannot eat with both hands when we find food. A few party appointees are enjoying, even in times of hardships, and are asking the rest of us to keep tightening our belt.”

Meanwhile, UTAG earlier this year, on January 10, declared a strike action over the conditions of service of members.

however, in March, the Association called off the strike after leadership agreed on a roadmap with the government to better members’ conditions.

Nonetheless, the General Secretary of the University Teachers Association, University of Ghana branch Prof Gyampo is giving indications that the Association may strike again.

