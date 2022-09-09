Prosecute Osafo Marfo for taking unilateral decision in deporting Aisha Huang — Prince Henry

Aisha was arraigned before court on May 9, 2017.

The Attorney General's department, subsequently in December 2018 withdrew the case against her and four other Chinese nationals believed to be engaging in illegal mining. They were hurriedly repatriated to their country.

Yaw Osarfo Marfo addressing a town hall meeting abroad said Ghana has a great diplomatic relationship with China and intends to partner with them in key infrastructural projects citing the $2 billion Sinohydro deal.

According to him, jailing Aisha in Ghana will not have solved the country's economic problems.

"Today, the main company that is helping develop the infrastructure system in Ghana is Sinohydro, it is a Chinese Company. It is the one that is going to help process our bauxite and provide about $2 billion to us," he said.

"So, when there are these kinds of arrangements, there are other things behind the scenes. Putting that lady [Aisha] in jail in Ghana is not going to solve your economic problems.

"It is not going to make you happy or me happy, that's not important, the most important thing is that she has been deported from Ghana..." he added.

After three years of deportation, the galamsey queen is back in Ghana to continue her illegal mining activities.

Aisha Huang re-arrested

Aisha Huang has been re-arrested for the same offenses on September 5, 2022.

Aisha together with three other Chinese nationals was brought before the court over charges including engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license and mining without a license.

ece-auto-gen

The court could not take into record the pleas of the four suspects because there was no interpreter to help translate proceedings for the Chinese nationals.

Prosecute Osafo Marfo

A member of the NDC, Prince Henry in a Twitter post said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should have resigned for failing to fight against galamsey after putting his Presidency on line prior to 2020 elections.

DCX

He stated that Osafo Marfo should also face prosecution after taking a unilateral decision to deport Aisha Huang.

He indicated that "galamsey has become a major social intervention under the Nana Addo and Dr. Bawumia NPP-led government. Too much talk less actions against culprits doing galamsey."