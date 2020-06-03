The Council believes it is important for students to stay in touch with their guardians, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic is yet to be contained.

President of the PTA Council, Alexander Danso, said this is necessary, given the fact that parents will not be permitted to visit their wards when school reopens.

According to him, allowing students to use mobile phones would be a great means to keep their parents updated on their welfare.

“Barring their parents from visiting them is quite unfortunate but I understand them because if you allow parents to be going at this time of the COVID-19 outbreak [it won’t be the best],” Mr. Danso said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“If they are not allowing parents to visit, at least they should allow the students to carry feature phones only for calls and SMS so that they will be able to interact with their parents because staying in one place without seeing your child for 11 weeks will be a problem.”

Last Sunday, President Akufo-Addo announced that schools will be opened to only final-year students, as the country begins the first phase of easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

This is to enable the final-year students adequately prepare for their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Education Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh subsequently revealed that the students will be in school for a period of 11 weeks.

According to him, no parent will be allowed to visit their wards within that period. This, he said, is to ensure that there is minimum external contact as possible.