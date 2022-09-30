PURC - We’re working closely with ECG to resolve power interruption.

ECG has, however, assured persons that efforts are underway to restore electricity connectivity

Public Relations Officer of PURC, Simon Ali said the Commission is liaising with ECG to avert a recurrence in the future.

“We have tasked all staff of the commission in all ECG operational areas to monitor the situation and report to the commission for further action to be taken on the unfortunate development. The Commission is also in talks with the service providers to put together several measures to prevent future occurrences of the current situation we find ourselves in now”, he said.

ECG on Tuesday attributed the intermittent power interruption to a technical challenge and is working tirelessly to resolve the issue.

The utility service provider is now able to sell credit at its district offices after some disruption to its prepaid metering systems that left customers stranded.

Currently, customers in the Greater Accra, Central, Eastern, Western, and Volta Regions can visit ECG district offices to purchase electricity.

ECG in a statement assured customers on its prepaid metering systems that its team “is working progressively to rectify the technical anomaly which affected the purchase of electricity.”