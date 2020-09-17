QUIZ: If you solve this Math problem on the first try, you might be a genius
This equation may seem simple at first, but it’s way harder than it looks.
95% of what number is 19?
20
95
60
19
20 Next question
What number is 70% of 45?
35
40
70
31.5
31.5 Next question
45 is what percent of 90?
50%
60%
55%
20%
50% Next question
15 is 25% of what number?
25
60
63
50
60 Next question
24 is what percent of 60?
40%
20%
65%
None of the above
40% Next question
If baseball pitcher won 80% of the games he pitched. If he pitched 35 ballgames, how many games did he win?
28 games
50 games
35 games
30 games
28 games Next question
Kojo, an electrician worked for 7 months out of the year. What percent of the year did he work? (Round your answer to the nearest hundredth)
50%
25%
58.3%
60.5%
58.3% Next question
When your mathematics teacher was teaching you in class, you were playing. You should have been serious!
Share your score:
You're a SHARK! You are one of those students who worried your teachers a lot.
Share your score:
Share your score:
Ads
End of ads block
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh