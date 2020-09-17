  1. news
  2. local

QUIZ: If you solve this Math problem on the first try, you might be a genius

Kojo Emmanuel
This equation may seem simple at first, but it’s way harder than it looks.

95% of what number is 19?

20
95
60
19
20 Next question

What number is 70% of 45?

35
40
70
31.5
31.5 Next question

45 is what percent of 90?

50%
60%
55%
20%
50% Next question

15 is 25% of what number?

25
60
63
50
60 Next question

24 is what percent of 60?

40%
20%
65%
None of the above
40% Next question

If baseball pitcher won 80% of the games he pitched. If he pitched 35 ballgames, how many games did he win?

28 games
50 games
35 games
30 games
28 games Next question

Kojo, an electrician worked for 7 months out of the year. What percent of the year did he work? (Round your answer to the nearest hundredth)

50%
25%
58.3%
60.5%
58.3% Next question
Your score: Not good
When your mathematics teacher was teaching you in class, you were playing. You should have been serious!
Your score: Very good
You're a SHARK! You are one of those students who worried your teachers a lot.
Your score:
Source: Pulse Ghana
Kojo Emmanuel
