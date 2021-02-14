14th February every year is celebrated globally as Valentine’s Day and Ghana in their quest to promote the final product of its major export commodity which is cholate obtained from cocoa has set aside the as Chocolate Day.

As a result of that chocolate is the major food item Ghanaians buy for their friends and loved ones on Valentine’s Day.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo on this special day took to her Twitter handle to wish the President of the Republic of Ghana a happy Chocolate Day and also thanked him for his love all these years.

“Thank you my hubby dearest @NAkufoAddo Happy Chocolate Day,” She tweeted.

However, some social media users on this special day sent the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo messages to deliver to her husband.

"Grandmaum please as how how u wish Grandfather a lovely chocolate day. Please tell him to please do something little to help reduce corruption because corruption leads to bad governance and bad governance is harmful to our well-being," Ibrahim Khalifa Junior

"People are dying with hunger and you’re there wishing hubby chocolate day, old woman chopping love. This is not office work so go and help your Oldman to do things better and stop this young girls things," Real Adowaa.