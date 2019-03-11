The directive, according to the Ministry forms part of efforts to sanitise and streamline mining operations in the country.

The Ministry said the move will allow the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) to track all earth-moving equipment used for mining.

In a statement signed by the sector Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah observed that the DVLA is mandated by law to license and register all motorized vehicles but noted that this has been flouted by owners of some of these vehicle who are using them at their mining sites.

It said excavators and bulldozers that fails to register is liable to a fine not exceeding 250 penalty units or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding 12 months or both.

"A person who uses or keeps a motor vehicle or trailer not being an exempt motor vehicle on the road when particulars of the motor vehicle or trailers have not been entered in the register maintained by the licensing authority, in accordance with Section 39 of the Road Traffic Act, 2004, Act 683, commits an offence and is liable, on summary conviction, to a fine not exceeding 250 penalty units or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding 12 months or to both," the statement added.