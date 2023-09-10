Report officers who coerce you - GIS tells public

In a statement, the GIS expressed its concern about these allegations and urged individuals who have been extorted by Immigration Officers to take note of the officer's name tag and the duty post where the incident occurred.

“It has come to the attention of the Management of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) that some Officers stationed at the Immigration Inland Checkpoints are alleged to be extorting monies from members of the public, especially at the Northern frontiers of the country,”

“Any member of the public who is extorted by an Immigration Officer at any of the inland checkpoints is to take note of his or her name tag and the duty post where it occurred and report to the nearest Immigration Service Office or the Immigration Professional Standards and Ethics Section at the Regional or National Headquarters,”

They are encouraged to report such incidents to the nearest Immigration Service Office or the Immigration Professional Standards and Ethics Section at the Regional or National Headquarters.

The GIS emphasized that the Inland Checkpoints serve as a second layer of passenger profiling to enhance national security and prevent the entry of extremist groups into the country.

These checkpoints are considered a part of the border lines and have specific security protocols that travelers are expected to follow.

The statement also reminded Commanders in various regions and sectors to ensure that officers posted at these checkpoints conduct themselves professionally.