Residents cry due to flooding at Tarkwa Nsuaem

The residents of Tarkwa find themselves grappling with the challenges posed by the rising waters.

Local authorities have been mobilized to respond to the crisis, coordinating efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected residents.

The Chief of Aklika, Nana Godson in an interview said the flood which started on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, has carried all the canoes we have on the Bonsa River away, so we are unable to cross the river to the other side.

The situation, he said is so serious that people have run out of food. Stores in this community have run out of stock.

The Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal NADMO Director, Francis Amoah, in an interview, encouraged community folks to remain safe in order not to lose anyone during this time.