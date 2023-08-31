Return Cecilia Dapaah’s seized money within 7 days – Court orders OSP

The OSP is investigating Madam Dapaah for corruption and corruption-related offences following the revelation that she was keeping more than $1 million in her house.

In the wake of the startling revelation of stolen funds by her domestic staff, the Office of the Special Prosecutor embarked on a comprehensive search of the minister’s residences, prompted by the staggering amounts that were reported stolen.

Meanwhile, Cecilia Dapaah has described the application of the special prosecutor to confirm a freeze and seizure order against her properties as an attempt to perpetuate the arbitrary exercise of power based on the misrepresentation of facts and the resultant media frenzy.

She asserts that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is infringing upon its own legal framework and is engaging in an arbitrary process driven solely by suspicion fueled by distorted representation and media frenzy.

Currently entangled in a legal dispute, the OSP is pursuing a court order to validate the freezing of Cecilia Abena Dapaah's bank account and the confiscation of properties located within her residence, which they suspect to have been acquired through illegal means.

