Reverend Obofour to launch 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom worth over GHS2.1 million

Head pastor of the Believers of Anointed Palace Chapel APC, Rev. Obofour is set to add another expensive car to his fleet of automobiles.

After showing his numerous cars online in a recent video, the Kumasi-based pastor is set to buy a brand new 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom for himself.

In a new video going viral online, Rev Obofuor is seen with his wife displaying their newly acquired car, 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom which is priced around $450,000 – $600,000 depending on customizations and added value.

The pastor previously bought a Ford Mustang with an estimated market price of 30,000 Pounds for his daughter as a birthday present.