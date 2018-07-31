Reverend Obofour to launch 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom worth over GHS2.1 million

Reverend Obofour's luxurious automobile is worth over 2.1 million Ghana Cedis. Yeah, a 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom.
After showing his numerous cars online in a recent video, the Kumasi-based pastor is set to buy a brand new 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom for himself.
In a new video going viral online, Rev Obofuor is seen with his wife displaying their newly acquired car, 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom which is priced around $450,000 – $600,000 depending on customizations and added value.
The pastor previously bought a Ford Mustang with an estimated market price of 30,000 Pounds for his daughter as a birthday present.