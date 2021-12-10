Robber shot dead at Tema Golf City

In a statement, the police said following a distress call about a robbery attack in the area, the police patrol team immediately respond led, and pursued two suspects who were on a motorbike with the registration number covered in a black polythene bag.

It said the suspects engaged the Police in a shootout leading to the death of one.

A search on the deceased led to the retrieval of one Samsung A12 mobile phone, one Nokia keypad phone, GH¢10, and one black 9mm pistol.

Pulse Ghana

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Tema General Hospital awaiting identification and autopsy.