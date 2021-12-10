RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Robber shot dead at Tema Golf City

Kojo Emmanuel

The Police in Tema have shot dead one suspected armed robber, while the other accomplice escaped during a shootout with the Golf City Police motorbike patrol team.

The incident, the police said happened on Monday, December 6, 2021.

In a statement, the police said following a distress call about a robbery attack in the area, the police patrol team immediately respond led, and pursued two suspects who were on a motorbike with the registration number covered in a black polythene bag.

It said the suspects engaged the Police in a shootout leading to the death of one.

A search on the deceased led to the retrieval of one Samsung A12 mobile phone, one Nokia keypad phone, GH¢10, and one black 9mm pistol.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Tema General Hospital awaiting identification and autopsy.

The police have mounted a manhunt to arrest the second suspect who managed to escape and is believed to be limping on one leg.

