The incident, the police said happened on Monday, December 6, 2021.
Robber shot dead at Tema Golf City
The Police in Tema have shot dead one suspected armed robber, while the other accomplice escaped during a shootout with the Golf City Police motorbike patrol team.
In a statement, the police said following a distress call about a robbery attack in the area, the police patrol team immediately respond led, and pursued two suspects who were on a motorbike with the registration number covered in a black polythene bag.
It said the suspects engaged the Police in a shootout leading to the death of one.
A search on the deceased led to the retrieval of one Samsung A12 mobile phone, one Nokia keypad phone, GH¢10, and one black 9mm pistol.
The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Tema General Hospital awaiting identification and autopsy.
The police have mounted a manhunt to arrest the second suspect who managed to escape and is believed to be limping on one leg.
