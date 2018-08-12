Robbers open fire on 4 police officers, 2 civilians

news

Robbers opened fire on four police officers and two civilians at Asore Danho, a suburb of Dansoman in Accra Saturday evening.

The police officers were responding to a robbery alert at a house in Dansoman when the gunmen shot at them and two other civilians.

They were all rushed to the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The police officers are Gbedema Rudorf, Gbemu Thompson, Charles Dankwah, Nyamekye (first name withheld) and Ebenezer Danso. The civilians have been identified as a 24-year-old man and an elderly woman.

Police have launch a hunt for the suspected armed robbers.