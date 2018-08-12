Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Robbers open fire on 4 police officers, 2 civilians


Dansoman Robbers open fire on 4 police officers, 2 civilians

The police officers were responding to a robbery alert at a house in Dansoman when the gunmen shot at them and two other civilians.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image
Image

Robbers opened fire on four police officers and two civilians at  Asore Danho, a suburb of Dansoman in Accra Saturday evening.

play Robbers open fire on 4 police officers, 2 civilians

 

The police officers were responding to a robbery alert at a house in Dansoman when the gunmen shot at them and two other civilians.

play Robbers open fire on 4 police officers, 2 civilians

 

They were all rushed to the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

play Robbers open fire on 4 police officers, 2 civilians

 

The police officers are Gbedema Rudorf, Gbemu Thompson, Charles Dankwah, Nyamekye (first name withheld) and Ebenezer Danso. The civilians have been identified as a 24-year-old man and an elderly woman.

play Robbers open fire on 4 police officers, 2 civilians

 

Police have launch a hunt for the suspected armed robbers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Financial Crisis: Capital Bank collapse drives former manager into pork business Financial Crisis Capital Bank collapse drives former manager into pork business
Banking Crisis: Beige Bank account holders blocked from withdrawing savings Banking Crisis Beige Bank account holders blocked from withdrawing savings
Bank Crisis: Otabil has demonstrated 'highest level of integrity'- ICGC Bank Crisis Otabil has demonstrated 'highest level of integrity'- ICGC
Crime: Man sentenced to 12 years for stealing mobile phone and GH¢7 Crime Man sentenced to 12 years for stealing mobile phone and GH¢7
Capital Bank Collapse: #IstandwithOtabil: Supporters of Otabil declare loyalty Capital Bank Collapse #IstandwithOtabil: Supporters of Otabil declare loyalty
Recreation Facility: Shocking photos show Rattray park in deplorable state Recreation Facility Shocking photos show Rattray park in deplorable state

Recommended Videos

Archbishop Palmer-Buckle: Muslims and Christians are responsible for 90% corruption Archbishop Palmer-Buckle Muslims and Christians are responsible for 90% corruption
Police Assault: Midland 'commando' police officer granted GH¢60,000 bail Police Assault Midland 'commando' police officer granted GH¢60,000 bail
Homosexuality: Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo Homosexuality Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Nationwide Tour Akufo-Addo starts 5-day Ashanti Regional tourbullet
2 Disappointment Stop giving us just one round of sex - Queen mother to menbullet
3 Crime Man arrested for attempting suicide on President's convoybullet
4 Katanka Car Kantanka releases Ghana's own G-Wagonbullet
5 Capital Bank Collapse #IstandwithOtabil: Supporters of Otabil...bullet
6 KNUST Conti, Katanga embark on 'Say No to Mixed Hall Demo' todaybullet
7 President Nana Akufo-Addo cuts sod for Kumasi roads facelift...bullet
8 Sex Life Wives in Central region complain about noise...bullet
9 Recreation Facility Shocking photos show Rattray park in...bullet
10 Maternity Block Akufo-Addo: I'll complete 40-year-old...bullet

Related Articles

Jailed Two jailed 25 years for robbery in Tamale
Crime Man arrested for attempting suicide on President's convoy
Police Brutalities Interior Ministry to deal with ‘undisciplined’ Police officers
Crime Four robbers arrested for stealing gold dust, phones from Chinese
Crime 9 sacked SSNIT staff charged with causing financial loss to the state
Substance Abuse 26-year old man high on Tramadol allegedly rapes sister
In B/A Man kills blood brother with stick
Crime Woman found with wee and Tramadol jailed 10 years in Tamale
Crime Police officer interdicted for killing bullion driver
Murder Trial Tamale students sentenced to death by hanging

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
5 Controversial Prophet Women sent naked videos seducing to have...bullet
6 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
7 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
8 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
9 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet
10 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video...bullet

Local

Jailed Two jailed 25 years for robbery in Tamale
Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo, Chief Justice
Moral Character Chief Justice warns judges who misconducts themselves
Gun-wielding Chinese illegal miners arrested
Galamsey Gun-wielding Chinese illegal miners arrested
I will never legalize homosexuality - Akufo-Addo
LGBT Rights I will never legalize homosexuality - Akufo-Addo