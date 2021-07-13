RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Samira Bawumia rejects salary; will refund allowances paid to her since 2017

Evans Annang

The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia has joined the First Lady in rejecting the proposed salaries for spouses of head of states.

Samira Bawumia
Samira Bawumia

In a communique signed by her aide, Mrs. Bawumia said she took the decision in consultation with the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.

The First and Second ladies have come under intense criticism from Ghanaians over the proposed salary from an emoluments committee.

Mrs. Bawumia also said she will refund all allowances paid to her since 2017.

Yesterday, Mrs. Akufo-Addo served notice she is returning to the government some GHC899, 097.84 paid to her as allowances since 2017 after a public hue and cry over a decision to pay her and the second lady, Samira Bawumia, monthly salaries.

In a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Office of the First Lady on Monday, July 12, Madam Akufo-Addo noted that she did not request to be paid any allowance and that “She only received that which existed and attached to her status, albeit informally”.

“In view of this, the First Lady, in consultation with the President of the Republic, has decided to refund all monies paid to her as allowances from the date of the President’s assumption of office, i.e., from January 2017 to date, amounting to GHC899,097.84.

“The First Lady has also decided not to accept any monies that have been allocated to be paid to her pursuant to the recommendations of the Ntiamoa-Baidu Committee, as approved by Parliament,” the statement added.

Samira Bawumia statement
Samira Bawumia statement Pulse Ghana

Evans Annang

