Sammy Gyamfi said the two spokespersons of President Akufo-Addo in the ongoing election petition have done nothing but disrespect Mr. Tsikata, who is the lead counsel for John Mahama in the election petition.

Addressing the media on Thursday, he said Oppong Nkrumah and Nana B may never attain what Mr. Tsikata has attained in his life.

“I mean why do you come and stand here and talk down on somebody that you may never be able to even come close to what they have attained or achieved in life. I am not sure, that even President Akufo-Addo will even disrespect Lawyer Tsatu Tsikata,” Sammy Gyamfi said.

This comes after Oppong Nkrumah suggested that Tsatsu Tsikata’s submissions in court are based on opinions and not law.

Sammy Gyamfi said the likes of the Information Minister-designate and Nana B have been using the opportunity to disrespect Tsatsu Tsikata, the lead counsel for John Mahama.

He said since the petition started, the two have constantly passed snide comments against Mr. Tsikata at the least chance.

He noted that it was unacceptable for junior lawyers to be disrespecting a senior colleague like Tsikata.

“The disrespect from Spokespersons of the 2nd Respondent [President Akufo-Addo] towards the lawyer for the petitioner [Tsatsu Tsikata] in the course of these proceedings for us is very unacceptable,” he said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“You hear, them stand here and describe things that Counsel for the petitioner has said as English and grammar; ‘Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata was just speaking English and not law”.

“You do not do that, we are not trained to say things like that about our seniors at the bar. All these people are juniors by far to the people they are trying to ridicule.

“When we [NDC] come and stand here, we do not ridicule the likes of Senior Akoto Ampaw and Justine Amenuvor; we all see how they struggle on their feet, yet we do not come here to ridicule or mock anybody,” he added.