Speaking on the suspension of the former Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, he said the party has the right to punish any member who is not conforming to the rules.

The young communicator said this is not the first time someone has been sanctioned in the party and certainly won’t be the last.

This is not the first time we are applying the process. We don’t discriminate in our party so you are a flagbearer and you deserve to be punished you will be punished. There have been people who have been punished," Sammy Gyamfi said on Asempa FM.

He added, “No one is above the party, we’ve suspended the General Secretary before, Josiah Ayee, Allotey Jacobs also suffered the same thing.”

Koku Anyidoho

“If you fail to meet the committee and you tell your story, they can decide to lift the suspension or expel you from the party. Every party has its own rules. These are articles in our constitution,” he stated.

The NDC on Tuesday announced that it has placed a temporal ban on Anyidoho’s membership of the party.

The statement which was signed by Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary stated that the decision was to allow for considerations into two separate petitions demanding the outright dismissal of Anyidoho.

This decision according to the party is in accordance with article 46(1),46(6), and 46(8)(b) of the party's constitution.