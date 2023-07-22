Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah resigns from office

"I am resigning therefore because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time"

"I intend to cooperate fully with all state agencies to enable them fully establish the facts"

There has been a public uproar over revelations in court that the Minister had kept $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Cedis in her house.

According to the charge sheet, The culprits, Patience Botwe, 18, and Sarah Agyei, 30 had stolen the monies between July and October 2022, both culprits have since been granted bail to reappear in court on Wednesday, August 2.

