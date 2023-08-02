The NDC MP was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of AK-47 assault rifle.
Savelugu MP acquitted over unlawful possession of AK-47 assault rifle
The Tamale High Court has acquitted the Member of Parliament for Savelugu, Alhaji Jacob Iddrisu Wunbenkpang, on all counts in the criminal case against him.
Charged together with the MP was the Chief of Duko, Naa Mohammed Ahmed, who is facing five counts of the same charge.
The MP had an AK-47 rifle in his possession, alongside 60 rounds of ammunition.
Naa Mohammed Ahmed was also said to have a round of G3 ammunition, a BB live cartridge, and 72 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.
The Police found an AK-47 in the MP's office on December 9, 2020, two days after the general elections, and at the time, the Northern Regional Secretary of the NDC said the party office was an open space and the weapon may not have been in the possession of the MP.
He also complained that no NDC official was invited by the police before the search was conducted.
The search followed some tragedy that occurred after a girl was shot a day after the election.
At the High Court in Tamale on July 31, 2023, the MP was acquitted on all charges against him.
