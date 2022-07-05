Schools will remain open despite strike by teachers – GES

The latest decision follows an ultimatum given by the unions to the government up to the end of June this year to grant a 20 percent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to the over 240,000 teachers nationwide, failing which they would advise themselves.

GES reacting to strike action declared by the teachers in a statement said it has invited the leadership of the unions to a meeting to discuss the development and the way forward.

It said: "Meanwhile, parents are advised to remain calm and be assured that Management is closely monitoring the situation and will advise on the way forward accordingly."