RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Schools will remain open despite strike by teachers – GES

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has assured the general public that schools will remain open despite strike by teachers in the country.

Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa
Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa

This comes after the four major teacher unions in the country, namely, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), and the Teachers & Educational Workers' Union (TEWU), have laid down their tools effective Monday, July 4, 2022.

Recommended articles

The latest decision follows an ultimatum given by the unions to the government up to the end of June this year to grant a 20 percent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to the over 240,000 teachers nationwide, failing which they would advise themselves.

GES reacting to strike action declared by the teachers in a statement said it has invited the leadership of the unions to a meeting to discuss the development and the way forward.

It said: "Meanwhile, parents are advised to remain calm and be assured that Management is closely monitoring the situation and will advise on the way forward accordingly."

It further indicated that Regional and District Directors have been directed to ensure that all basic schools remain open, and children who report to school are closely supervised.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives members to enjoy new welfare packages

Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives members to enjoy new welfare packages

NDC went to IMF because of mismanagement; we’re going because of a pandemic – Afenyo-Markin

Afenyo-Markin

Adwoa Safo is not my wife so stop asking of her from me – Kennedy Agyapong fumes

Kennedy Agyapong

Ghana is going to the IMF because NDC delayed passing the e-levy for 6 months - Gabby Otchere-Darko

NPP stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko