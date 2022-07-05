This comes after the four major teacher unions in the country, namely, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), and the Teachers & Educational Workers' Union (TEWU), have laid down their tools effective Monday, July 4, 2022.
Schools will remain open despite strike by teachers – GES
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has assured the general public that schools will remain open despite strike by teachers in the country.
The latest decision follows an ultimatum given by the unions to the government up to the end of June this year to grant a 20 percent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to the over 240,000 teachers nationwide, failing which they would advise themselves.
GES reacting to strike action declared by the teachers in a statement said it has invited the leadership of the unions to a meeting to discuss the development and the way forward.
It said: "Meanwhile, parents are advised to remain calm and be assured that Management is closely monitoring the situation and will advise on the way forward accordingly."
It further indicated that Regional and District Directors have been directed to ensure that all basic schools remain open, and children who report to school are closely supervised.
