This directive follows a recent clash between Nanombas and Chokosis in the area.

In a statement issued and signed by the Chairman of the Northern Regional Security Council, Mr Salifu Saeed, REGSEC disclosed that health workers, teachers, public servants and women have been exempted from the ban.

Two Konkombas were killed while a Chokosi suffered gunshot wound in the renewed communal clashes.

As part of his recent tour of the North East Region, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called on the waring factions to end the conflict.

According to President Akufo-Addo, “the Ghana that we are trying to build does not have space for conflict and violence. The seizure of lands by Konkombas and Anufors, we should try and stop those things. People have been farming for years, they know who farms on what land. We should try and bring those kinds of incidents to a conclusion. I am appealing through you for peace. Let peace remain here.”

He stressed that “there are lots of opportunities in Ghana now, but these opportunities will not be there if we continue all these unnecessary conflicts.”