Self-service check-in at Kotoka International Airport begins

The activation of the Self-service check-in kiosks coupled with the reintroduction of the Government’s waiver of the Pre-Arrival Visa Regime in Ghana from December 1, 2023, to January 15, 2024, will enable swift processing time, and excellent Customer Experiences at KIA.

Currently, British Airways, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, and Turkish Airlines are enrolled on the system with Ground Handling Agents, and GACL Customer Services Staff deployed to offer help to passengers requiring assistance.

Self-service check-in kiosks are Do-It-Yourself (DIY) systems that allow passengers to perform processes that would normally be performed at a check-in counter.

These processes include the printing of boarding passes and the verification of passengers’ identification.

The service allows customers to check in at their convenience, receive their boarding pass, choose seats on board, and bag drop off.

The kiosks offer multiple language options, cater to diverse passenger needs, and are user-friendly eliminating long queues thus speeding up the departure process making it easy for passengers to navigate.

While this is largely dependent on the airline check-in timeline, this system speeds up the check-in process and provides passengers with greater flexibility and control over their journeys.

