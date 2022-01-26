She died at the 37 military Hospital on Monday, January 24, 2022, after a short illness.

The First lady has joined the rest of the world to eulogise her, saying she was a shining example of what women are capable of.

Mrs Akufo-Addo took to her Facebook page to mourn the demise of the now-late Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu.

“I have received the sad news of the passing of Brigadier General Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu.

“She was the first woman to be promoted to the rank of Brigadier General, which is the highest position ever occupied by a female in the Armed Forces. The United Nations also appointed her as Deputy Force Commander in MINURSO in 2019.

“Hers was a life of resilience and breaking barriers. She was a shining example of what women can do.

“As an icon for women, she has received laurels from all over, including the

“First Lady's Award" on International Women's Day in 2019.

“May your soul rest in peace Brigadier General and my deepest condolences to everyone whose life was touched by this great woman,” the First lady wrote on Facebook.

Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu joined the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in 1978 and became the country's first female Brigadier General.

Almost four decades after entering the army, she made history when she rose through the ranks to become the first female Brigadier-General of the Armed Forces on March 7, 2016.

Her appointment was ratified in March 2017 when the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Major – General Obed Boamah Akwa, conferred the rank on her.

The CDS whiles congratulating her labelled her exploits as a beacon for females in the armed forces.

After serving in different capacities in her home country, she was served as Ghana's deputy military advisor to its permanent mission in New York since 2013.

Brigadier General Edjeani-Afenu also participated in UN peacekeeping operations as the GhanaBatts (Ghana Battalion) in UNIFIL (1994 & 1998); MONUSCO in 2007 and UNMIL in 2009.