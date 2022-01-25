RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana's first female Brigadier General Constance Edjeani-Afenu dies

Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu who joined the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in 1978 and became the country's first female Brigadier General has passed on.

Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu first female brigadier general of the Ghana Armed Forces

She died at the 37 military Hospital on Monday, January 24, 2022, after a short illness.

Almost four decades after entering the army, she made history when she rose through the ranks to become the first female Brigadier-General of the Armed Forces on March 7, 2016.

Her appointment was ratified in March 2017 when the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Major – General Obed Boamah Akwa, conferred the rank on her.

The CDS whiles congratulating her labelled her exploits as a beacon for females in the armed forces.

Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu

After serving in different capacities in her home country, she was served as Ghana's deputy military advisor to its permanent mission in New York since 2013.

Brigadier General Edjeani-Afenu also participated in UN peacekeeping operations as the GhanaBatts (Ghana Battalion) in UNIFIL (1994 & 1998); MONUSCO in 2007 and UNMIL in 2009.

At a later event to honour her by a group in her native Volta Region, she encouraged young girls to hold on to their dreams and to aspire to greater heights in their chosen professional fields.

