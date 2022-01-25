She died at the 37 military Hospital on Monday, January 24, 2022, after a short illness.
Ghana's first female Brigadier General Constance Edjeani-Afenu dies
Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu who joined the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in 1978 and became the country's first female Brigadier General has passed on.
Almost four decades after entering the army, she made history when she rose through the ranks to become the first female Brigadier-General of the Armed Forces on March 7, 2016.
Her appointment was ratified in March 2017 when the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Major – General Obed Boamah Akwa, conferred the rank on her.
The CDS whiles congratulating her labelled her exploits as a beacon for females in the armed forces.
After serving in different capacities in her home country, she was served as Ghana's deputy military advisor to its permanent mission in New York since 2013.
Brigadier General Edjeani-Afenu also participated in UN peacekeeping operations as the GhanaBatts (Ghana Battalion) in UNIFIL (1994 & 1998); MONUSCO in 2007 and UNMIL in 2009.
At a later event to honour her by a group in her native Volta Region, she encouraged young girls to hold on to their dreams and to aspire to greater heights in their chosen professional fields.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh