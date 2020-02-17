The campaign is meant to promote inclusion in schools by sensitizing stakeholders in education (teachers, students and parents) to stop stigmatization and marginalization of students with disabilities.

Inclusion is about the child’s right to participate in learning and a school’s duty to accept the child.

Outlier: Living with autism in Africa

In Ghana, many schools are embracing the idea of diversity by accepting children with disabilities but are failing at inclusion.

This is because of social and academic marginalization from peers and teachers, and lack of encouragement, empathy or support from other parents to the parents with special needs children.

Inclusion is only possible when the stakeholders of education are willing to accept and help the students with special educational needs.

Student’s performance and behavior in educational tasks can be profoundly affected by the way they feel, they are seen and judged by others.

The Shout Autism Inclusive Education Program implements the use of a special film screenings and workshops to foster advocacy, awareness and community engagement.