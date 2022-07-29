SIM registration: Minority against attempt to illegally carry out legal mandate

She said all unregistered SIM cards would be deactivated by the end of July this year, and advised mobile phone users yet to register their SIM cards to do so to meet the deadline.

She stated that mobile phone subscribers and users in the country had been provided enough time and opportunity to register their SIM cards adding that "there is no way we are going to extend the deadline again".

She explained that SIM card registration was essential because the exercise would greatly help the country in its efforts to prevent online and cybercrimes that had become more sophisticated.

Pulse Ghana

The deadline was earlier pushed forward from March 31, 2022, to July 31, 2022.

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George reacting to the development said the Minority is not against any initiative by the government to provide a credible database for persons holding identity cards in the country but they are against any attempt to illegally carry out what is supposed to be a legal exercise.