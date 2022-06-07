Sir John’s will is child’s play; mine will shock Ghanaians - Kennedy Agyapong

Speaking to supporters of the NPP in the United States of America, the maverick lawmaker said Ghanaians will marvel at the things contained in his will.

Kennedy Agyapong also said the controversy that has greeted the will is needless and it might be the work of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"Whatever NDC is setting as an agenda, it will come to haunt us. Sometimes there is no truth in it and so we have to be careful with Sir John's issue of six plots. Me, when I declare my assets you would be shocked because when I was reading Sir John's Will I said but this is peanut. "[lf] I put myself in the person's shoes that if am dead today, is this what is going to happen even within my own party? So we have to be careful," Kennedy Agyapong stated.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor recently froze all the assets contained in the alleged will.

Kennedy Agyapong Pulse Ghana

According to the Special Prosecutor, this is to enable the office to conduct a probe.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor last week commenced investigations into a suspected case of corruption against Sir John, with regard to his alleged improper acquisition of state lands within the Achimota forest and the Sakumono Ramsar site.

A purported copy of the will of the late Sir John went viral online and sparked anger among many Ghanaians.

However, a member of the National Democratic Congress legal team, Abraham Amaliba said the Special Prosecutor can’t prosecute a late man.