He said Ghana is at its critical stage in the fight against the novel coronavirus adding that the lockdown will not be extended.

The president said: "In view of our ability to undertake aggressive contact tracing of infected persons, the enhancement of our capacity to test, the expansion in the numbers of our treatment and isolation centres, our better understanding of the dynamism of the virus."

"I have taken the decision to lift the three-week old restriction on movements in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area and Kasoa, and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and its contiguous districts, with effect from 1am on Monday, 20th April."

This decision, however, didn't go down well with many Ghanaians on social media. They viewed the decision as 'careless' as they argued that Ghana isn't out of the woods yet.

Check out some of the disagreement tweets below