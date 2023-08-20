Soldier fatally shot in apparent accidental incident near Michel Camp

Preliminary findings from the Ghana Armed Forces, responsible for the inquiry, indicate that Pte Bayou was seated on his bed, waiting to relieve his fellow colleague from duty at 0800 hours. Unexpectedly, his firearm discharged, striking him beneath his chin and resulting in an instantaneous fatality.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have released a statement revealing that the soldier's body has been taken to the 37 Military Hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, an ongoing investigation is actively being pursued to understand the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.

Below is GAF’s full statement.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) regrets to announce the death of a soldier from the 5 Infantry Battalion, Private (Pte) Bayou Roger, as a result of a suspected accidental discharge.

Pte Bayou, was part of a platoon from Southern Command performing duties at the Base Ammunition Depot (BAD) near Michel Camp.

The sad incident occurred on Saturday, 19 August 2023 at about 0750 hours at BAD.

The preliminary investigative report indicates the soldier was seen sitting on his bed, waiting to relieve his colleague at a duty post at 0800 hours when his rifle went off hitting him under his chin; killing him instantly.

A team from the Homicide Unit of Ghana Police (GBETSELE Police Station) is collaborating with the Military Police to investigate the fatal incident.