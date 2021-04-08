Somanya: 25-year-old woman killed in hotel

According to the Crime Officer of the Somanya District Police Command of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ms. Sylvia Esinam Aforkpa, the manager of Guest House reported at the police station that a young lady was found dead in one of the rooms.

She said a team of investigators from the Regional Police in Koforidua was dispatched to the scene where the investigators found in the handbag of the deceased an identity card bearing the name Believe Sakitey.