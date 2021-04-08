RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Somanya: 25-year-old woman killed in hotel

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A 25-year-old woman has been found dead in the room of Jenali Guest House in Somanya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Somanya hotel

Pulse Ghana

The deceased identified as Believe Sakitey, a petty trader in vegetables, was suspected to have been murdered by a man who gave his name as Charles Tetteh to the receptionist.

Recommended articles

According to the Crime Officer of the Somanya District Police Command of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ms. Sylvia Esinam Aforkpa, the manager of Guest House reported at the police station that a young lady was found dead in one of the rooms.

She said a team of investigators from the Regional Police in Koforidua was dispatched to the scene where the investigators found in the handbag of the deceased an identity card bearing the name Believe Sakitey.

She stated that a knife that was stained with blood and wrapped in black polythene kept under the mattress was also retrieved.

ASP Esenam said a phone number at the back of a Yellow Fever Card was also found in the bag adding that when the person was called who identified himself as the elder brother of the deceased, Bright Kekeli, and said the deceased was the younger sister.

The family members of the deceased were asked to report to the morgue to identify the body.

However, the body of the deceased was taken to Atua Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy whilst investigations continued.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

5 co-wives organise surprise party to honour husband for 30 years of peaceful coexistence

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Ethiopian Airlines pilot loses control and mistakenly lands at uncompleted airport (video)

She wasn't naked, mind your business - Shatta Bandle responds to rape allegation (VIDEO)

Abena Korkor goes wild again on social media with another nude post (VIDEO)

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Here are the beauty tricks to get whiter eyeballs

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

Trending

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty