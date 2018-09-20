Spare parts dealers postpone demonstration

news

The National Concerned Spare Parts Dealers Association have postponed their intended demonstration against the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

They planned on marching against the government for inflicting untold hardships on Ghanaians on Friday, September 21.

“We have postponed the demonstration because the scheduled date falls on a holiday. We will announce the new date next week", spokesperson for the group Maxwell Adu Takyi said.

The group’s members, on Tuesday, served notice that they were going to demonstrate over “government’s insensitive increase in taxes, high import charges and the inability to stabilise the dollar as promised.”

The demonstration would involve second hand parts dealers from Abossey Okai and Kokompe in Accra, which are the hubs of the spare parts business.

A statement signed by Kwabena Agyei, Chairman of the Association said: "The above-mentioned issues coupled with government’s introduction of its Bench Mark Value (BMV), which has almost tripled charges at the ports, have overburdened our members."

Adu-Takyi added: “The demonstration will definitely come off.”