Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Spare parts dealers postpone demonstration


Protest Spare parts dealers postpone demonstration

The demonstration would involve second hand parts dealers from Abossey Okai and Kokompe in Accra, which are the hubs of the spare parts business.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The National Concerned Spare Parts Dealers Association have postponed their intended demonstration against the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

They planned on marching against the government for inflicting untold hardships on Ghanaians on Friday, September 21.

“We have postponed the demonstration because the scheduled date falls on a holiday. We will announce the new date next week", spokesperson for the group Maxwell Adu Takyi said.

play

 

The group’s members, on Tuesday, served notice that they were going to demonstrate over “government’s insensitive increase in taxes, high import charges and the inability to stabilise the dollar as promised.”

READ ALSO: Please forgive us - Spare parts dealers beg Mahama

The demonstration would involve second hand parts dealers from Abossey Okai and Kokompe in Accra, which are the hubs of the spare parts business.

A statement signed by Kwabena Agyei, Chairman of the Association said: "The above-mentioned issues coupled with government’s introduction of its Bench Mark Value (BMV), which has almost tripled charges at the ports, have overburdened our members."

Adu-Takyi added: “The demonstration will definitely come off.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Crime: 21-year-old taxi driver arrested for allegedly killing soldier Crime 21-year-old taxi driver arrested for allegedly killing soldier
Wee Legality: Legalize marijuana - Kwame Sefa Kayi calls on government Wee Legality Legalize marijuana - Kwame Sefa Kayi calls on government
Multi-cultural International School: LAS Liberty School set to provide top-notch world class education Multi-cultural International School LAS Liberty School set to provide top-notch world class education
Murder Trial: Attorney General summoned over delay in J.B Danquah case Murder Trial Attorney General summoned over delay in J.B Danquah case
Fuel Hikes: Scrap Special Petroleum Levy – Minority to Gov’t Fuel Hikes Scrap Special Petroleum Levy – Minority to Gov’t
Automobile Industry: Kantanka will be given equal incentives as VW, Nissan – Bawumia Automobile Industry Kantanka will be given equal incentives as VW, Nissan – Bawumia

Recommended Videos

Local News: Anas receives $11,000 journalism excellence award in India Local News Anas receives $11,000 journalism excellence award in India
Local News: Dr Obengfo reveals list of his clients who visits his hospital Local News Dr Obengfo reveals list of his clients who visits his hospital
Kweku Adoboli: Ex-UBS trader gets last-minute reprieve from deportation Kweku Adoboli Ex-UBS trader gets last-minute reprieve from deportation



Top Articles

1 Insensitive Government You're killing us - Trotro drivers to Akufo-Addobullet
2 Rogue Trader Why does the UK government want to deport Kweku Adoboli?bullet
3 Founders Day September 21 declared a public holidaybullet
4 Counsel Stop paying nurses and trainee teachers allowances - Prof....bullet
5 Rot at BOST Sometimes I miss the services of Anas - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
6 Profile All you need to know about former BOST MD Kingsley...bullet
7 Tragedy 7 students killed in road accidentbullet
8 Creation Of New Regions Dagbon Chiefs 'fight' removal of...bullet
9 Rot At Bost GHc40m BOST money was used to buy fuel for...bullet
10 KNUST Mixed 'Katanga, Conti hall' has spiritual...bullet

Top Videos

1 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
3 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
4 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
5 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
6 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
7 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
8 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
9 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity...bullet
10 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank...bullet

Local

Licensure GES to ‘force’ private schools to employ only licensed teachers
Menzgold Demonstrators
Plea Don't kill Menzgold - Concerned Youth Coalition explains
President  Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with ministers
Profligacy Cut down unnecessary expenditure of gov't officials - Prof. Karikari explains
Contradiction Gov't hasn't paid all NHIS debt - Service providers
X
Advertisement