Speaker sets up committee to probe demands for Ken Ofori-Atta’s removal

According to the Speaker, setting up a committee will provide an opportunity for the Finance Minister to respond to issues of conflict of interest raised by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu.

“The evidence will be placed before the committee. The Minister will have the opportunity to defend himself. A report will be presented to the House, and we will debate that report,” the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin said.

NDC Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East, Dominic Ayine and NPP MP for Adansi-Asokwa KT Hammond will co-chair the committee and will have to present their report to the House in Seven (7) days.

The committee will be made up of Eight (8) members with four (4) from each side of the House.

Pulse Ghana

Bagbin made the ruling after the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, moved the motion for the vote of censure against Mr Ofori-Atta on the Floor of the House on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

According to Haruna Iddrisu, the record inflation rate, the depreciation of the cedi, the excessive borrowing and the reckless spending and the failure to control fuel prices are clear indications that the Finance Minister is not fit to continue in his role. The Tamale South MP added that “Ghana’s economy is currently in a ditch” and called on the Majority side of the House to join the motion to remove the Finance Minister to regain the confidence of investors and save the economy from total collapse.