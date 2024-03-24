Stop misleading the public - VRA to IPGG’s Elikplim

“The attention of the Volta River Authority (VRA) has been drawn to a publication in the electronic media which attempts to suggest that the VRA is not meeting its power supply obligation to the Ghana market due to excessive export of power to neighbouring countries.

“This assertion which is attributed to the Independent Power Generators Ghana, is not only erroneous but misleading,” the statement by the VRA said.

The VRA further stated that its activities in Ghana are overseen by the Electricity Market Oversight Panel (EMOP) and not the VRA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The VRA wishes to state that since 1972, the Authority has been supplying power to neighbouring countries without reneging on its mandate to deliver reliable and affordable power to Ghana; and this the Authority continues to do.

“Also, it is important to mention that the allocation of the power generated from the Akosombo and Kpong hydropower stations is supervised by the Electricity Market Oversight Panel (EMOP) and not the VRA. By this arrangement, the allocation always prioritizes the Ghana market, in accordance with government policies to ensure long-term optimization of the nation's hydro resources”

It worth noting that VRA provides the most affordable power to ECG at 2.5 cent per kilowatts as against the IPPs who are selling power to ECG at an average of 10 cent per kilowatt.