Striking nurses at Manhyia Hospital resume work

The suspended, Opoku-Mensah, is scheduled to face a committee set up to investigate allegations of assault against him.

The committee was constituted by the management of the Scheme following an emergency meeting on Wednesday, November 30.

This comes in the wake of allegations that Mr. Opoku-Mensah verbally assaulted a nurse, on phone, at the Manhyia District Hospital.

According to reports, a leaked tape of the heated encounter between Mr. Opoku-Mensah and the nurse, who serves his daughter at the hospital, finds him raining insults on the health worker.

The health worker is said to have asked Mr. Opoku-Mensah’s daughter, a junior doctor, to review her prescription for a patient.

The Ashanti Region NSS Director has since apologized for his conduct, claiming it is not characteristic of him.

“This has never been my style but for a genuine reason to mediate a persistent issue between my daughter(Doctor) and a colleague nurse who I as well consider my daughter.

“I do apologize for any mishap and assure all, there shall not be a repetition of such. I look forward to maintaining a cordial relationship with any affected person.”