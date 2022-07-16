RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

System challenges hit Foreign Affairs missions abroad, says it's unable to issue visas

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced that Ghana missions abroad are “encountering serious system challenges”, hence, it is unable to issue visas for potential travellers to Ghana.

Passengers at Kotoka Airport Ghana (kuulpeeps)

The Ministry in a statement admitted that the challenge has, therefore “chaotic scenes at some of Ghana’s Missions” as the situation has worsened over the past two weeks.

It has thus, requested Ghana Airports Company to “urgently notify all Airlines operating in Ghana to allow passengers who have been issued with special authorisation (Permit) by the Ghana missions abroad to board their flights.”

“Only passengers with such authorisation should be allowed to board as such authorisation will be required for the processing of visas-on-arrival,” the statement noted.

The Ministry further stressed that all passengers who travel to Ghana with the special authorisation permit will be issued with visas-on-arrival at a fee at the Kotoka International Airport.

Read the full statement below:

Foreign Affairs statement Pulse Ghana

