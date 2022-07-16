System challenges hit Foreign Affairs missions abroad, says it's unable to issue visas

It has thus, requested Ghana Airports Company to “urgently notify all Airlines operating in Ghana to allow passengers who have been issued with special authorisation (Permit) by the Ghana missions abroad to board their flights.”

“Only passengers with such authorisation should be allowed to board as such authorisation will be required for the processing of visas-on-arrival,” the statement noted.

The Ministry further stressed that all passengers who travel to Ghana with the special authorisation permit will be issued with visas-on-arrival at a fee at the Kotoka International Airport.

