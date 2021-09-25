Already, the woman has confessed that she was not pregnant.

She confessed to a team of medical and investigation officers attending to her at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region.

She has asked forgiveness amidst uncontrollable tears from her husband Michael Simons who appears to be innocent and in a state of shock.

The Medical Director of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Dr. Joseph Tambil told Takoradi-based Empire FM that the hospital may release the medical report of the suspect to the police on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Pulse Ghana

He said "The Police people are on the grounds and may have spoken to people but at the moment we haven't issued a formal report to the Police. And I’m not in a position to confirm if she was pregnant or not until our report is given to the appropriate quarters."

Kwesi Pratt adding his voice to the faked kidnap and pregnancy for Ghanaians to believe her said, she need to be awarded.

He said Josephine Panyin Mensah should be a good actor to have put up a '"pregnancy show" for nine months without her neighbours, friends, and relatives, particularly her husband knowing the truth.