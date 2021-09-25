He said the woman deserves an award from the Actors' Guild of Ghana.
Fake pregnancy: Takoradi woman deserves an award from Actors' Guild - Kwesi Pratt
The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has jumped to the defence of Josephine Panyin Mensah, the 29-year-old woman at the centre of the Takoradi pregnancy and kidnapping saga, who later confessed that she was not pregnant.
Already, the woman has confessed that she was not pregnant.
She confessed to a team of medical and investigation officers attending to her at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region.
She has asked forgiveness amidst uncontrollable tears from her husband Michael Simons who appears to be innocent and in a state of shock.
The Medical Director of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Dr. Joseph Tambil told Takoradi-based Empire FM that the hospital may release the medical report of the suspect to the police on Monday, September 27, 2021.
He said "The Police people are on the grounds and may have spoken to people but at the moment we haven't issued a formal report to the Police. And I’m not in a position to confirm if she was pregnant or not until our report is given to the appropriate quarters."
Kwesi Pratt adding his voice to the faked kidnap and pregnancy for Ghanaians to believe her said, she need to be awarded.
He said Josephine Panyin Mensah should be a good actor to have put up a '"pregnancy show" for nine months without her neighbours, friends, and relatives, particularly her husband knowing the truth.
Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, he said "I don't believe her husband is lying. I believe her husband really believes his wife was pregnant. So, if it turns out that this woman wasn't pregnant, I think she deserves an award from the Actors' Guild. Seriously! Because this woman has ably convinced many people that she's pregnant. All those living in her area know she was pregnant...If for nine (9) months, the woman has really done things for people to believe she was pregnant, then Bruce Lee and others must go to her for lessons."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh