Two others including one of the alleged robbery suspects and one other victim sustained gunshot wounds.
Tamale robbery: Two victims and suspect shot dead
An armed robbery incident in Tamale of the Northern Region has resulted in the death of one alleged robbery suspect and two victims.
They are currently receiving medical treatment.
According to the Police, the two other victims lost their lives in the process at Kalariga.
The police in a statement said the incident happened on Tuesday evening and also saw two others sustain various degrees of injury.
"Two others including one of the alleged robbery suspects and one other victim sustained gunshot wounds and are receiving medical attention," it said.
The Police assured the general public that it is working to bring the perpetrators to justice.
Reports stated that a mobile money vendor was shot in the chest by the armed robbers at Kalariga.
It said the armed robbers who came on a motorbike shot two others; one in the leg and the other in the head and made away with a bag containing money.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh