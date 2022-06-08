RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Tamale robbery: Two victims and suspect shot dead

An armed robbery incident in Tamale of the Northern Region has resulted in the death of one alleged robbery suspect and two victims.

Two others including one of the alleged robbery suspects and one other victim sustained gunshot wounds.

They are currently receiving medical treatment.

According to the Police, the two other victims lost their lives in the process at Kalariga.

The police in a statement said the incident happened on Tuesday evening and also saw two others sustain various degrees of injury.

The Police assured the general public that it is working to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Reports stated that a mobile money vendor was shot in the chest by the armed robbers at Kalariga.

It said the armed robbers who came on a motorbike shot two others; one in the leg and the other in the head and made away with a bag containing money.

