Taxes of Ghanaians are at work – Akufo-Addo

“Infrastructure development is a priority for the Government with 3,016 housing units under the Kpone Affordable Housing Programme, 19km of drains completed with 1,000km of drains excavated, rechanneled and maintained across the country. #YourTaxesAtWork #BuildingGhanaTogether,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, a section of Ghanaians continue to criticise the government as the controversial electronic levy (E-levy) takes effect from today Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Monies above GHc100 being sent between different mobile money or bank accounts will be charged an extra tax of 1.5%.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has also tasked all charging entities to make sure they reverse wrongful deductions.

“The GRA has held several technical sessions and engagements with the charging entities on the implementation of the e-levy with the aim of ensuring that the charging entities are in a position to implement the levy by the due date,” the GRA said in a statement.

“The authority assures the general public that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth implementation of the levy. We encourage the general public to contact the authority.”

Meanwhile, the annual projection for the soon-to-be-implemented e-levy has been revised downwards to GHS4.5 billion.